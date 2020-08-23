Rio Ferdinand opens up about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes following the solid start he has made to his Manchester United career.

The Portugal international signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and has been a key part of the Manchester United team since then.

Fernandes, 25, scored eight goals and made seven assists in 14 Premier League games for the Red Devils to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to finish in third place in the table and book their spot in next season’s Champions League.

The playmaker has been credited with helping to lift the performances of the Manchester United team in the second half of the campaign as they sealed a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first season in charge.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has talked up Fernandes’ impressive form for the Red Devils and has underlined the impact that the playmaker has had in the creative areas of the pitch.

Speaking in an interview with TEAMtalk, Ferdinand said: “Fernandes has been a breath of fresh air for the team.

Where he has been great is unlocking the imagination of the team.

“You see Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood, and the minute Fernandes get the ball, they are off, they know their chance is coming. He doesn’t need a second invitation to deliver that pass.

“That’s what top players do. They change a team and a club with their presence, and we have seen that with Fernandes at United.”

Manchester United missed out on a trophy last season after they were dumped out of the FA Cup and Europa League at the semi-final stage.

The Red Devils will now be preparing for their new Premier League campaign, with Solskjaer’s men set to kick off the season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

After that, Manchester United will take on Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea FC in their following four games as they bid to make a solid start to the new campaign.

Manchester United have not lifted the top-flight trophy since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip