Owen Hargreaves tells Man United to make this ‘perfect’ signing

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign the “perfect” Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at the club.

Sancho has long been touted as a target for Manchester United but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to conclude a deal to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is widely considered to be one of the brightest prospects in European football, and former Manchester United star Hargreaves reckons that he would be a great addition to the Red Devils team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hargreaves said: “I hope he comes over here. He would be perfect for Manchester United.

“I don’t think they [Borussia Dortmund] have much of an argument because they’ve pretty much sold everyone, whether it’s been [Robert] Lewandowski, [Mats] Hummels, [Mario] Gotze or [Ousmane] Dembele.

“Everyone has pretty much left there. We know they are a selling club and it’s obviously about money.

“In Jadon, as much as we are in a difficult space right now with everything going in the world, it will be money well spent.

“You just have to get the deal done. You saw what Bruno Fernandes did to Manchester United. Jadon would do the same.”

Sancho was in fine form for Borussia Dortmund last season, having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in in 32 Bundesliga games.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for some reinforcements this summer after they ended up in third place in the Premier League table to book their spot in next season’s Champions League.

However, the Red Devils are yet to officially announce any new signings ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip