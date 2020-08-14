Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United remain interested in a deal to sign Jack Grealish this summer as Aston Villa prepare for crunch talks about the midfielder’s future, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are still keen on a deal to sign the 24-year-old this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

The same story claims that Aston Villa will hold showdown talks with the player about his future when he returns from holiday later this month to report for pre-season training.

The article claims that the Red Devils are still keen on a move for Grealish and that they could “step up” their interest in the midfielder if they continue to be frustrated in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

However, Manchester United may find it difficult to negotiate a deal for Grealish this summer, because Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris has placed a prohibitive £80m price tag on their uncapped captain, according to the story.

Grealish has three years left on his current contract with Aston Villa, which is believed to be worth around £65,000 a week, says the story.

The midfielder was a top performer for Villa last season as he scored eight goals and made six assists in 36 Premier League appearances for his boyhood club.

