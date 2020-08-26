Sky Sports reporter gives fresh detailed Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

This summer could be Manchester United’s one and only chance to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign the 20-year-old England international this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revamp his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Sancho is widely considered to be one of the most promising young attacking talents in European football, with the England international having been in top form for Dortmund in recent seasons.

The attacking midfielder scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for Dortmund last term and also netted three times in the cup competitions.

Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has now revealed that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund remain far apart in their valuations of Sancho, and as things stand, the Red Devils are not close to any kind of deal to bring the attacker to Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Transfer Show on Sky Sports News, Sheth said: “It has gone a little bit quiet as far as Jadon Sancho is concerned.

“The information I got this morning was if United do not sign Sancho in this transfer window there is a chance he will never become a United player

“Make no mistake about it, this window represents what I call the perfect storm as far as United are concerned. They are in the Champions League, Sancho wants Champions League football.

“They are realistically the only club that could do a deal for Sancho at the figures being mentioned. However, and this is the big crux of it, as it stands there has been no bid from United.

“Dortmund are adamant he will not be sold. The only way that changes is if United make a bid, and then if Sancho then agitates for a transfer to United.

“It must be said that Dortmund have been quite bemused at how United have approached this proposed transfer. A selling club has a valuation for a player, a buying club has a valuation for a player. Then the two sides talk. Here we have a situation where Dortmund have made it clear what their price is, it’s €120m for Sancho.

“United have said they’re not willing to meet that price, they think it’s completely unrealistic in the current situation, but what they haven’t said is what they are prepared to pay.

“Hence, there is no basis for a negotiation.”

Manchester United are bound to be linked with a host of new players between now and when the summer transfer window closes in early October.

Solskjaer is likely to be on the lookout for signings that could help to bolster his squad as he prepares to try and guide the Red Devils to a Premier League title challenge next term.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip