Man United urged to sign ‘amazing’ attacking midfielder this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United should complete a deal to sign the “amazing” Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Louis Saha.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the Germany international to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

However, despite all of the speculation, the Red Devils do not appear to be any closer to concluding a deal to land the 20-year-old attacker this summer.

Manchester United are yet to make any new signings this summer despite the new Premier League season looming large.

Former Red Devils striker Saha believes that Manchester United should make a move to land Sancho this summer as he feels that he would fit in well to the team at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Football Index podcast, Saha said: “I think Jadon Sancho is incredibly effective and is probably the closest guarantee there is for a winger to score goals and provide assists.

“He is very fast and more importantly, he has the end product. I think it’s this creativity that Manchester United badly need in those wide areas.

“He can have a similar impact to what Ryan Giggs had on the left side. Sancho will bring that flair and an ability to force the defender to commit themselves, he has the quality of the final pass or the final dribble to be a massive threat.

“Sancho is an amazing player and he will offer a lot to Manchester United.”

Sancho is widely regarded as one of the top attacking midfielders in European football, with the England international having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Manchester United booked their spot in the Champions League for next season after having sealed a third-placed finish in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

However, the Red Devils missed out on a trophy this season after they were beaten in the semi-finals of the League Cup, Europa League and FA Cup.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip