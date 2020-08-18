Sky Sports reporter delivers fresh Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have still not made an official offer to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder to Old Trafford this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

However, despite all of the speculation, it appears that the Red Devils are no closer to completing a move to sign Sancho this summer, with Borussia Dortmund having recently stated that he will remain at the club next season.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol, Manchester United remain in talks with Sancho’s representatives about a potential move for the England international with the blessing of the German club.

But Solhekol has also revealed that the Red Devils have not yet tabled an official bid to try and sign Sancho from Dortmund this summer.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “Jadon Sancho came on as a second-half substitute on Sunday, scoring and setting up three goals in Borussia Dortmund’s 11-2 win against Austria Vienna.

“As far as Dortmund are concerned he is staying for at least one more season, but Manchester United remain in talks with the player’s representatives with the blessing of Dortmund.

“United have still not made an official offer for Sancho.

“If they make a realistic offer – close to Dortmund’s €120m (£108m) asking price – it is thought that Sancho would be willing to tell Dortmund that he wants to leave.”

Manchester United were knocked out of the Europa League on Sunday night when they suffered a 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the semi-finals.

The Red Devils are yet to make any new signings this summer. They do have the lure of Champions League football next season to attract potential new recruits, with Manchester United having finished third in the table last term.

