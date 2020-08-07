Jesse Lingard (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Jesse Lingard in the summer transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

The Guardian is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to offload the England international this summer as they look to prepare their squad for the new Premier League season.

The same story says that although Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of Lingard, he is considered to be surplus to requirements this summer.

Lingard’s current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer, and although Manchester United do have the option to extend it by a year, the Red Devils are prepared to sell the midfielder should the right offer come in, according to the same article.

The 27-year-old Lingard has scored four goals and made one assist in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Meanwhile, the same article says that Manchester United are believed to have given Alexis Sanchez a pay-off of around £7.5m for him to complete his permanent move to Inter Milan this month.

The Chile international spent last season on loan to the Serie A side and has now signed a deal to keep him at the San Siro until the summer of 2023.

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Monday night when they take on FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of Europe’s second tier club competitions.

The Red Devils will compete in the Champions League next season after they finished third in the Premier League table this term.

