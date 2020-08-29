Sky Sports reporter delivers Lionel Messi update for Man United fans

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi (Photo: Lionel Messi / Instagram)

Manchester United are not likely to make a bid to sign Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson.

The Argentina international’s future has been a major talking point over the last few days after he informed FC Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Messi, 33, is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game and he will have no shortage of suitors this summer as he looks for a new club.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been credited with an interest in signing Messi this summer as the rivals consider offering the FC Barcelona legend a move to the Premier League.

However, Sky Sports News reporter Swanson says he thinks that it’s unlikely that Manchester United will move to bring six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Show on Sky Sports, Swanson said: “Will Manchester United make an offer for Messi? I’m not expecting them to bid for him this summer.

“We know the club are active, we’ve seen that in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

“My feeling is that when you add together the business model, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Messi’s likely wage demands, I think that all but rules out a move for him.

“There were reports in Europe earlier this week that they had held talks with Messi’s father, who is a representative.

“But I just don’t think right now we can expect a United bid for him, even if he is a six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or.”

Messi scored 31 goals and made 24 assists in all competitions for FC Barcelona last season.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this summer as they aim to add to their squad ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge.

However, despite all of the speculation, the Red Devils are yet to complete their first signing of the summer as the clock ticks down to the new Premier League season.

Manchester United will get their campaign under way with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

