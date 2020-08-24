Paul Pogba’s agent delivers fresh update on his Man United future

Paul Pogba is staying at Manchester United this summer and could extend his current contract, the midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola has said.

The World Cup winner’s future has been a relentless source of speculation over the last few months but he returned to fitness to play an important part for Manchester United following the return of top-flight football in the summer.

Pogba, who underwent ankle surgery at the start of January, scored one goal and made three assists in 16 Premier League games for the Red Devils last term as he helped Manchester United to finish in third place in the table and book their spot in next season’s Champions League.

The France international has less than year to run on his current contract at Old Trafford, but Manchester United do have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Now, Pogba’s agent Raiola has confirmed that the former Juventus midfielder will definitely be staying at Manchester United this summer and that the Red Devils are interested in extending his deal further.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Raiola said: “Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they want to extend his contract.

“He is at the centre of an important project, they will not accept any bid for him this summer.

“Even in the past years Manchester United were never willing to open talks [regarding a move away for Pogba].

“He’s not the kind of guy to create controversy. We need to be calm, especially in such a moment, and we’ll see how it goes.

“We will negotiate for an extension very calmly, without stress. We will continue our talks.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September. They will then take on Brighton, Tottenham and Newcastle in the top flight.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge in 2013.

