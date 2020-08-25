Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Bosnich has described suggestions that Paul Pogba could be set to extend his contract at Manchester United as “tremendous news” for the club.

The World Cup winner’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few years, but it appears that he is getting closer to agreeing a new deal to keep him at the club if recent reports in the media are to be believed.

Pogba’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, but Manchester United do have the option to extend that deal by a further year if they want to.

The player’s agent Mino Raiola earlier this week confirmed that he believes that Manchester United are keen on offering Pogba a new contract to keep him at the club.

And former Manchester United goalkeeper Bosnich reckons that would be excellent news for the Red Devils as they continue their rebuild under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Bosnich said: “I think it’s tremendous news.

“I’ve said it for a long time now. I know this is a divisive subject and there are quite a lot who have the opposite opinion to what I am saying, but I had this discussion with a Manchester United support in Sydney the other day and he was on the other side.

“I just pointed out that, first and foremost, if you wanted to replace him, who would you replace him with? How much is it going to cost you? If you are to sell him, how much are you going to take a hit on it?

“The gentleman in question was saying that they aren’t going to win anything with him. They have already won two trophies with him and he’s been very successful with Juventus, in terms of what he’s won, and we all know he’s won a World Cup.

“The partnership that we have seen with Bruno Fernandes, which has been successful already, augurs well for the future. I think he is the future and I think it’s a really good move, not just for him but for Manchester United, to keep him at the club.”

Pogba missed most of last season due to injury but played an important role in helping Manchester United to book their place in the Champions League via a top-four finish after the return of top-flight football following the coronavirus lockdown.

Manchester United – who finished in third place in the table last term – will begin their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

