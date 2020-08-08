Paul Scholes rates Man United’s chances of winning the Europa League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United have what it takes to win the Europa League this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils booked their place in the quarter-finals of Europe’s second tier club competition on Wednesday night thanks to their 2-1 victory over LASK in the round of 16 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will now take on FC Copenhagen on Monday night in the last eight as they look to progress through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Former Manchester United star Scholes feels that the Red Devils will be able to beat Copenhagen on Monday night to progress through to the last four.

The Red Devils won the tournament under Jose Mourinho back in 2017 when they beat Ajax in the final in Stockholm.

Scholes believes that the Red Devils have what it takes to win the tournament but also pointed out that the likes of Sevilla, AS Roma and Inter Milan are likely to be the biggest threats to their hopes of winning the trophy.

Speaking to BT Sport, as quoted by Metro, Scholes said: “This Europa League is a really big opportunity for them now.

“There’s some decent teams left in there, you can’t dismiss the likes of Sevilla, who won it three times on the trot at one stage.

“Roma obviously will have quality, Italian teams are always difficult to play against. But the biggest threat to Man United winning this Europa League to me is Inter Milan, I think they’re along with United the best team in it.

“I think if that’s the final that will be a great final, something really to look forward to. There’s motivation on each side especially from Inter players, look at Lukaku the way he left the club, that could be a big story.

“But I just think if United are firing, they’re mentally right, they’re fresh, I think they’ve got better players than inter Milan, they’ll just come through that.

“They’ll beat Copenhagen, I don’t think it’s a problem.”

Manchester United will play in the Champions League next season regardless of their Europa League fate this term, with the Red Devils having finished in third place in the Premier League table in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip