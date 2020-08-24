David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Rio Ferdinand believes that David De Gea has what it takes to rediscover his top form at Manchester United next season.

The Spanish shot-stopper has found himself under the spotlight at Old Trafford following a number of high-profile mistakes and an alarming dip in form.

De Gea was widely considered to be one of the world’s top goalkeepers during the earlier years of his Manchester United career, but the shot-stopper has failed to live up to those standards in the last couple of seasons.

There has been talk that Manchester United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, or that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to give Dean Henderson a chance to fight with De Gea for the first-team spot between the posts at Old Trafford.

However, former defender Ferdinand, who played with De Gea under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, feels that the Spain international will be able to bounce back from his patchy form in the coming campaign.

Speaking in an interview with TEAMtalk, Ferdinand said: “De Gea has the ability to get back to where he was. He’s shown over the years that he is a class act. He can now have a break for a few weeks and come back with his focus renewed.

“He has the mentality to come back and reach his levels again. We’ve seen time and again how good he can be.

“I think he can still be a big player for United, but he has a point to prove again now. He has had tough times before and has come back.

“He’s a great goalkeeper and over the years he has been fantastic for United. He was player of the year four out of six years or whatever it was, but if you are not pouring the goods over an extended period of time you have to be told and there has to be someone waiting in the wings to come in.”

De Gea, 29, started all of Manchester United’s 38 games in the Premier League last season and conceded 36 goals in the top flight.

The Spain international has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League at Manchester United after having signed for the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

Manchester United will begin their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

