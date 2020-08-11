‘What a player’: Van Persie raves about Man United star

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Robin van Persie heaped praise on Anthony Martial after the Frenchman helped to fire Manchester United into the semi-finals of the Europa League on Monday night.

The Red Devils booked their place in the last four of Europe’s second tier club competition when they sealed a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ penalty in extra-time.

Manchester United had dominated proceedings against the Danish club and had 14 shots on target during the Europa League clash.

Although it was Fernandes who netted the all important winner from the penalty spot, Van Persie admitted that he was hugely impressed by Martial’s performance on Monday night.

Speaking during BT Sport‘s coverage of the game, Van Persie said: “The outstanding player for me tonight was Martial.

“When he switches it on he’s just too fast, too silky and wow, what a player!”

Later on in the coverage, Van Persie added: “Martial, what a player he is. He is such a joy to watch. It’s like he’s having a kick-about in his own garden.

“What I like about Martial is he has an eye for his team-mates – he isn’t just playing for himself.

“He always has an eye for his team-mates and that’s what sets him apart form very good players.

“That’s why I think he’s world class. He can provide, he can give assists, he dribbles, he’s fast but he has great awareness of what’s around him.”

Martial has been in good form for Manchester United this season, with the France international having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Premier League games for the Red Devils this term.

The 24-year-old has also netted four times in the cup competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season.

Manchester United, who won the Europa League three years ago, will play their Europa League semi-final clash on Sunday night.

The Red Devils have already booked their place in the Champions League for next season after having finished third in the Premier League table.

