Romelu Lukaku makes prediction about Man United next season

Romelu Lukaku is expecting Manchester United to continue to improve under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.

The Red Devils enjoyed something of an improved campaign this term under the Norwegian head coach as they ended up in third place in the Premier League table to book their spot in the Champions League for next season.

Manchester United missed out on the chance to win the Europa League and FA Cup this season after having been dumped out at the semi-final stages of both of the cup competitions.

The Red Devils enjoyed improved form especially in the second half of the campaign following the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday night.

Attentions will now turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to bring in ahead of Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Lukaku, who left Manchester United to sign for Inter Milan last summer, says he is not surprised by the Red Devils’ recent upturn in form and he is expecting to see more from them in the coming campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Lukaku said: “United tried their hardest [against Sevilla]. I think they had a really good season.

“I think Ole did a good job… [Mason] Greenwood coming through, [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford – I expected all of that, so I’m really happy for them.

“They look really good for next season, I have no doubt.”

