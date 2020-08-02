Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs believes that Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish would be two excellent signings for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge.

Manchester United will have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings this summer after the Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table this term.

Sancho and Grealish have both been touted as potential targets for Manchester United this summer as Solskjaer considers bolstering his squad.

Now, Manchester United legend Giggs has stated his belief that the pair would be good signings for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Giggs said of Sancho and Grealish: “Two good players. I think the thing with Grealish is he’s obviously used to the Premier League and doesn’t need to adapt to it so that’s good.

“For me from the outside, it looks like he’s got the mentality to come to this place and not bother him. Certain players can get overawed.

“Also, the good thing this year is he’s got ten goals and got into double figures so that would be one question mark I would have had with him: does he score enough goals? To get to double figures with no penalties for Villa is impressive.

“Sancho is quick, direct but also an intelligent player. What I like about him is when he gets into them areas with the final ball, he doesn’t panic. A lot of quick wide players sometimes do but he picks out the right pass.

“He’s someone who can counter-attack if we’re going to play that but also if a team are going to sit back, he can beat players and make things happen.

“They are two signings that may be available and if we’re able to get them, I would go and get them.”

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Wednesday night when they take on LASK in the return leg of their round of 16 clash.

The Red Devils were active in the January transfer window as they brought in Bruno Fernandes, who helped to inspire Manchester United to Champions League qualification for next season thanks to some excellent displays.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip