Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing Dean Henderson to challenge David De Gea for the number one spot in the Manchester United team next season after the young goalkeeper signed a new five-year contract with the Red Devils this week.

Henderson has put pen to paper on a new deal to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025, with Manchester United also having the option to extend the contract by a further year.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper will now compete for a regular spot in the Manchester United first team next season after having impressed during his loan spell away at Sheffield United last term.

De Gea’s long-term future at Old Trafford was called into question last season following his recent dip in form for the Red Devils between the posts.

Solskjaer has now revealed that he is hoping that the two goalkeepers will be able to bring out the best form in each other as they look to compete for the number one spot at Old Trafford next season.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract. He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person.

“Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day.

“We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad.

“Dean is another great example of the type of player who has come through the Academy and truly understands what it means to be at Manchester United.

“We are all looking forward to working with Dean and continuing to develop his talent.”

Henderson made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United last season, while De Gea featured in all of Manchester United’s 38 top-flight games.

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September, before they take on Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils will be aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League next season after having finished in third place last term.

