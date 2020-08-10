Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star in shape of his life

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Anthony Martial is in the best shape of his career at Manchester United, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The France international has been a regular fixture in the Red Devils first team this season and he played a significant role in helping Solskjaer’s men to book their place in the Champions League next season thanks to their third-placed finish in the Premier League table.

The 24-year-old scored 17 goals and made six assists in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season to help them to book their place in the Champions League for next term.

Martial started 31 of their 38 games in the Premier League this term and he has been in impressive form for the Red Devils.

Now, Red Devils boss Solskjaer has admitted that he has been thrilled by the impact that Martial has had this season and he claims that the France international’s hard work in the gym has been paying off.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “I like him scoring the simple goals.

“I know he can do the worldies. He’s in the gym and he’s working on his strength.

“He’s physically at his best level of his career. There is more to come from Anthony definitely.”

After finishing third in the Premier League, attentions at Old Trafford will now start to gradually shift towards the summer transfer window and the players Solskjaer could be set to bring in ahead of his second full season in charge.

As things stand, Manchester United are yet to make any official new signings as they aim to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

