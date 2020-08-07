Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are ready to battle it out with Wolves in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10 Sport, as quoted by the Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are ready to make an offer to sign the 30-year-old box-to-box midfielder.

The same article states that PSG are ready to offload Gueye less than 12 months after the Ligue 1 champions signed the Senegal international in a £30m deal from Everton.

According to the same story, the French side are ready to sell the defensive midfielder to the highest bidder whether it’s Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The report suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could sign the former Everton midfielder to improve his options at the middle of the park alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

The media outlet add that Wolves are looking at Gueye as a potential replacement for Ruben Neves given that the Portugal international has also been linked with the Red Devils.

Gueye has scored one goal and has made two assists in 20 games in Ligue 1 this term to help PSG win the French top-flight title at a canter.

The Senegal midfielder started his career at Lille where he won the Ligue 1 crown alongside Eden Hazard and Joe Cole back in 2011.

Gueye netted one goal in 38 games for Aston Villa in the 2015-16 season before the African star moved to Everton in a £7m deal.

The 30-year-old established himself as a competent Premier League midfielder when he scored four goals in 108 games in all competitions during his four seasons at Goodison Park.

Manchester United set up a quarter-final clash with Copenhagen in the Europa League on Monday night thanks to a 2-1 win over Austrian side LASK on Wednesday night.

