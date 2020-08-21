Man United told they should sign Uruguay attacker this summer

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United should consider a move to sign Edinson Cavani this summer, according to Louis Saha.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at the club.

Cavani is a free agent after the 33-year-old’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired in the summer to leave him searching for a new club.

The former Napoli forward found his first-team opportunities to be limited at PSG last season and he only scored three goals in eight games in all competitions for the French side.

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer and the Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

However, former Red Devils star Saha feels that Manchester United should consider a move to sign Cavani on a free transfer to bolster their squad this summer.

Speaking on the Football Index Podcast, Saha said: “I think Manchester United are missing a trick by not signing Edinson Cavani this summer.

“I’ve followed him for many years and I’m gutted there doesn’t seem to be an interest there. For me, Cavani would be the best fit this summer.

“Cavani has a great eye for goal and his leadership would be a great asset.

“He has qualities that are very difficult to find on the transfer market.”

Manchester United will play in the Champions League next season after the Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

