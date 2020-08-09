Man United scouting Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret - report

Man United have been scouting Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret this season, according to reports

By Transfer Agent Sunday 9 August 2020, 04:45 UK
David De Gea
David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret ahead of a possible move to sign a replacement for David De Gea, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils have been “keeping close tabs” on the Napoli shot-stopper this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options between the posts ahead of next season.

De Gea’s future at Old Trafford has been a major talking point over the last few weeks due to his patchy form for the Red Devils this season.

According to the same story, Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Meret in action “several times” this season to monitor his progress.

Italian shot-stopper Meret, 23, made 22 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season as he helped them to finish in seventh place in the table.

The same article claims that Solskjaer wants to keep his goalkeeper options open should either De Gea or Dean Henderson leave Old Trafford in the next 12 months.

The article also says that De Gea currently remains as Solskjaer’s number one choice between the posts for the Red Devils, and that as things stand, the Spain international is expected to start next season in goal for Manchester United.

The story goes on to claim that Henderson, who spent this season on loan to Sheffield United, is “desperate” to get back to Old Trafford and compete with De Gea for the number one spot at the club.

However, Solskjaer would prefer for Henderson to spend one more season on loan elsewhere so he can build up some more experience ahead of his return to Old Trafford, according to the same article.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals on Monday night.

