Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to rekindle their interest in Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to make a fresh bid to sign the Brazil international from the Serie A champions.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add competition and cover for English duo Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Italian side are set to ask for £36m if Manchester United want to sign the Brazilian defender from the Turin outfit in the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions are also interested in Juventus winger Douglas Costa as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Sandro scored one goal and made three assists in 29 games in the Italian top flight last season to help Juventus retain the Serie A title.

The Brazilian defender has scored 11 times in 198 games in all competitions over the past five seasons after his move from FC Porto to Juventus in 2015.

Sandro has won five Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies as well as finishing as a Champions League runner up in 2017.

The Juventus star is a regular in the Brazil team after scoring one goal in 23 appearances for the national side.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season to secure their return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Spanish side Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Monday to miss out on the chance to win their first silverware under Solskjaer.

