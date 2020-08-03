Man United enter talks to sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco - report

Manchester United have opened talks to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile this summer, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 3 August 2020, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have opened talks to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile this summer, according to reports in France.

French media outlet TF1, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, claim that the Red Devils are keen on a deal to sign the 19-year-old this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

The same story claims that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the teenager for a number of years and they are now in talks about a potential deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Badiashile, who is a left-footed centre-half, could be able to forge a strong partnership with Red Devils captain Harry Maguire in the heart of the team’s defence.

The same article, however, claims that it would take a bid of more than €15m (£13.5m) to convince AS Monaco to consider selling the young defender this summer.

That’s because Monaco turned down a bid of that value from German side Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, according to the same story.

The article concludes by claiming that Leverkusen remain “confident” of completing a deal for Badiashile this summer, but they know that they are facing competition from both Manchester United and Real Madrid for his signature.

Manchester United will play in the Champions League next season after Solskjaer led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

