Man United’s £22m bid for 19-year-old rejected – report

Manchester United have failed with a £22m bid for AS Monaco teenager Benoit Badiashile, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United tested AS Monaco’s resolve to keep Badiashile with a big-money offer for the defender.

The same article states that Manchester United submitted a £22m bid for the 19-year-old France defender after his impressive performances in Ligue 1 this term.

According to the same story, AS Monaco manager Niko Kovac asked for the offer to be rejected as the Croatian looks to keep the highly-rated French defender at the Principality.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United will have to make a vastly improved bid if the Red Devils hope to lure the France Under-19 international to Old Trafford.

The article reveals that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking to sign a new centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire ahead of the 2020-21 season.

RMC add that Manchester United are facing competition from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Badiashile made 15 appearances for AS Monaco in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season to break into Kovac’s starting XI.

The 6ft 4ins defender has scored one goal in 41 games in all competitions so far in his AS Monaco career.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League last term before the Red Devils suffered a 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

Solskjaer’s side will made a delayed start to the Premier League season when the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

