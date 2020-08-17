Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco this summer, according to reports.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils are now ahead of Bayer Leverkusen in the race to land the powerful 19-year-old central defender.

The same story claims that the likes of Chelsea FC and Real Madrid are the other clubs with a keen interest in signing the teenager this summer.

According to the same article, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen for Manchester United to make a move to sign Badiashile this summer as he looks to strengthen his backline ahead of his second full season at Old Trafford.

The article claims that Manchester United are not deterred by the fact that Badiashile signed a new contract with AS Monaco back in December to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

It is claimed in the same article that a bid of around £27.2m could be enough to tempt Monaco into selling the defender this summer.

Badiashile made a total of 20 appearances in all competitions for AS Monaco last season.

Solskjaer is on the lookout for a new defender to partner Harry Maguire next season, with doubts around the long-term futures of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at the club, according to the same story.

The story claims that Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly remains an option for the Red Devils, but Manchester United have been put off by the Italian club’s £70m asking price.

Despite plenty of speculation, Manchester United are yet to officially announce any new signings this summer ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United do have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings this summer after they finished in third place in the Premier League table in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

