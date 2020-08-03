Man United told to make these three signings this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Manchester United need to make three key signings this summer in order to be able to challenge for the title next season.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United successfully booked their spot in the Champions League for next season thanks to a third-placed finish in the Premier League this term as they look to try and challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the table in the coming campaigns.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham star Berbatov feels that the Red Devils could do with signing a new centre-half and a new right-back, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “They need a centre-back, maybe a right back also as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the only option at the moment.

“It looks like Alexis Sanchez might stay at Inter permanently, which would make room for Jadon Sancho to go to United from Dortmund, and it would be a very interesting transfer.

“But who, out of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood or Anthony Martial, makes way for Sancho?

“If they get the England man and the defenders, they can improve to a higher level.

“I don’t want to see Greenwood dropped at this point while he develops, he could be very special and has earned his chance to shine next season.”

Berbatov went on to insist that Manchester United will be able to challenge for the Premier League title next season with the right signings in the summer transfer window.

He continued: “By default, my opinion is United should be challenging for the title, even when going through difficult periods. It’s been a challenging few years, but the fact remains that United need to be challenging for the title.

“They need to improve again to challenge Man City and Liverpool next season, but they can do it.

“Every season is different and has its unique ups and downs, the teams you expect don’t always end up doing well, but with United you always expect them to be title contenders, especially if they make some signings.

“The signing of Bruno Fernandes lifted the team massively. The team’s spirit changed when he came in, he has blended in really well, connecting the back four and the attack.

“To step up and show that responsibility is huge, he’s been an amazing signing for them.

“He’s important to United, but important to the players around him also. He’s been a very pleasant surprise, because usually one player doesn’t make such a difference. United need to maintain this level of consistency.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Wednesday night when they take on LASK in the return leg of their round of 16 clash.

