Duncan Castles: No Man United bid for 21-year-old

Manchester United haven’t made a bid to sign Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks in spite of reports in the British media, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential swoop to sig the Wales international as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United have been linked with a swoop to sign Sancho throughout most of the 2020 summer transfer window but the Red Devils have failed to get a deal over the line.

Reports in the British media last week suggested that the 20-time English champions were weighing up a bid to sign Brooks as a much cheaper option than Sancho.

Brooks could be sold by Bournemouth this summer as the Cherries prepare for life in the second tier under Jason Tindall after the south coast club was relegated to the Championship.

However, Transfer Window reporter Castles revealed that Manchester United haven’t submitted an offer for the 23-year-old Welsh winger in the 2020 summer transfer window.

“My information is that there has been no offer from Manchester United for David Brooks,” Castles told the Transfer Window podcast on Tuesday.

“Brooks has been told to wait and see what develops through this window and to see what develops in terms of a move away from Bournemouth.

“He is available to move and keen to move away. There is nothing of any substance from Manchester United at this stage.”

Brooks scored one goal in nine appearances in the Premier League last season after an injury-hit campaign for the Welshman.

The 23-year-old established himself as a key player for former manager Eddie Howe when he produced seven goals and five assists in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

Brooks moved to Bournemouth in an £11.5m deal from Sheffield United in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Welsh star started his career at the Blades, where he netted three times in 33 games.

Manchester United are still waiting to make their first signing in the summer transfer window.

