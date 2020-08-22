Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils have earmarked the 23-year-old as a potential summer recruit to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s option in the wide areas in the Manchester United team.

The same article states that Manchester United have held a long-term interest in the Bournemouth forward following his impressive performances for the south coast club.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are ready to make a bid for Brooks as Manchester United grow frustrated in their bid to sign Sancho.

The Sun claim that Bournemouth’s Russian owner Maxim Demin would be willing to sell Brooks if Manchester United submit a bid in the region of £40m for the Wales international.

Bournemouth could almost quadruple their initial investment of £11.5m in Brooks if Manchester United meet Demin’s asking price for the 5ft 8ins winger.

Brooks has scored eight times in 42 games in all competitions over the past two seasons for the Cherries since his move to Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2018.

Manchester United already have one Welsh winger in their squad in the shape of Daniel James, who fell out of favour in the second half of the season following the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

The Sun adds that Wales boss Ryan Giggs could provide his former Manchester United team-mate Solskjaer with a vital insight into Brooks ahead of a summer bid.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season to secure an eagerly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Spanish side Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final last weekend.

Man United will start the new campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

