Dean Henderson sends message to David De Gea after new Man United deal

David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dean Henderson says he is looking forward to working with Manchester United goalkeepers David De Gea and Sergio Romero after the England shot-stopper signed a new contract at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The England international put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the 20-time English champions on Wednesday to end speculation surrounding Henderson’s future at Old Trafford.

Henderson has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, helping the Blades to achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19 before Henderson was one of their star performers as the promoted side secured their top-flight status.

The 23-year-old finished with 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season to earn rave reviews for his performances under Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

The on-loan goalkeeper’s performances prompted talk of Henderson usurping De Gea as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number one shot stopper given the Spain international’s error-prone performances at Manchester United last term.

Henderson admitted that he is looking forward to working with De Gea and Romero at Manchester United in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

“The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group,” Henderson told Manchester United’s website.

“The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.

“I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club.

“Now I am looking forward to joining up with the England squad and then preparing for the season ahead.”

Henderson joined Manchester United’s youth academy at the age of 14 before being sent out on loan to gain first-team experience in the last few seasons.

The England goalkeeper has enjoyed loan spells at Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United.

Henderson hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Manchester United so far.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip