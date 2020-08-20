Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to hand Dean Henderson a new £100,000-a-week contract to secure the England international’s future at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United have moved to secure the Red Devils goalkeeper’s long-term future at the 20-time English champions.

The same article states that Henderson is “on the verge” of committing to a new four-year deal to secure his future at Manchester United until the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the English shot-stopper’s new contract would also include the option to extend his deal by an optional year which can be activated at any point.

The Sun claim that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to cultivate a battle between David De Gea and Henderson for the starting spot between the sticks next term.

The report claims that Henderson isn’t prepared to return to Manchester United and sit on the bench next season after he impressed during his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Sheffield United are eager to sign Henderson on a loan deal for a third consecutive season as well as exploring the possibility of a permanent transfer, according to the story.

The Sun add that Chelsea FC are still keeping tabs on Henderson as the Blues look to sign a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Henderson played in 36 of Sheffield United’s 38 games in the Premier League last season, only missing out when the Blades faced his parent club Manchester United.

The England international finished his first season as a Premier League goalkeeper with 13 clean sheets behind Nick Pope, Allison Becker and Ederson.

Manchester United lost 2-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals earlier this week to end their hopes of winning a trophy under Solskjaer.

