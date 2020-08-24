Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United have submitted an opening offer for Juventus forward Douglas Costa, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils have made a bid to sign the Brazil international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are thought to have offered £27m for the South American playmaker as an opening bid for Costa.

According to the same story, Juventus are open to selling Costa this summer but the Serie A champions rejected Manchester United’s initial bid for the former Bayern Munich winger.

The Italian media outlet claim that Juventus are holding out for an offer in the region of £36m, which is £9m more than Manchester United’s opening bid for Costa.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big admirer of the South American forward in spite of his injury record.

Corriere dello Sport suggest that the Red Devils want Costa as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The article adds that Manchester United have grown frustrated in their attempt to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The 29-year-old scored one goal and made four assists in seven starts and 16 substitute appearances in Juve’s title-winning campaign.

Costa has won three successive Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup during his three seasons in Turin.

The Brazil international started his professional career at Gremio before he moved to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2009.

Costa spent five seasons in Ukraine before he moved to Bayern Munich in the 2014 summer transfer window.

The South American won two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup during his two-season stint at the Allianz Arena.

