Man United submit transfer bid for Juventus star Douglas Costa - report

Manchester United submit an offer to sign Juventus star Douglas Costa, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 24 August 2020, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United have submitted an opening offer for Juventus forward Douglas Costa, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils have made a bid to sign the Brazil international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are thought to have offered £27m for the South American playmaker as an opening bid for Costa.

According to the same story, Juventus are open to selling Costa this summer but the Serie A champions rejected Manchester United’s initial bid for the former Bayern Munich winger.

The Italian media outlet claim that Juventus are holding out for an offer in the region of £36m, which is £9m more than Manchester United’s opening bid for Costa.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big admirer of the South American forward in spite of his injury record.

Corriere dello Sport suggest that the Red Devils want Costa as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The article adds that Manchester United have grown frustrated in their attempt to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The 29-year-old scored one goal and made four assists in seven starts and 16 substitute appearances in Juve’s title-winning campaign.

Costa has won three successive Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup during his three seasons in Turin.

The Brazil international started his professional career at Gremio before he moved to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2009.

Costa spent five seasons in Ukraine before he moved to Bayern Munich in the 2014 summer transfer window.

The South American won two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup during his two-season stint at the Allianz Arena.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage: The two ‘marquee’ signings that Man United need
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to sign three Juventus stars – report
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves tells Man United to make this ‘perfect’ signing
Frank Lampard
‘He’s very underrrated’: Louis Saha defends Chelsea FC star
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Chelsea FC to sign 26-year-old England defender
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC want 25-year-old French goalkeeper to replace Kepa – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho responds to Man United transfer speculation
Novak Djokovic
Cincinnati 2020: Former champs Djokovic, Murray, Medvedev return from coronavirus shutdown
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Leeds United will finish next season
ScoopDragon Football News Network