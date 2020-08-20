Man United could sign four players in raid on FC Barcelona – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on FC Barcelona’s turmoil by signing up to four players from the Spanish club this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a summer swoop to sign Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are plotting a ruthless overhaul of their squad after the La Liga side lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona would be willing to listen to offers for Dembele, Vidal, Rakitic and Umtiti ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The report reveals that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to capitalise on FC Barcelona’s poor results by strengthening his squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Manchester United believe Dembele could be an alternative to Jadon Sancho as the Red Devils struggle to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

The article adds that Dembele would be available in a cut-price deal despite moving to Camp Nou in a £120m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Rakitic rejected the chance to move to Manchester United in January but Solskjaer is confident that he can convince the Croatian to reconsider a move.

Manchester United lost 2-1 to Spanish side Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday to end their bid to win a first major trophy under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table but exited the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League at the last-four stage.

