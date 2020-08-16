Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are on the cusp of completing the signing of Partizan Belgrade teenager Filip Stevanovic in their first deal of the summer, according to a report in Serbia.

Serbian media outlet Republika, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Europa League semi-finalists are interested in recruiting Stevanovic ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer has been an admirer of the teenager since the Red Devils faced Partizan Belgrade twice in the Europa League group stage.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are thought to be close to signing Stevanovic given their willingness to loan the 17-year-old back to Partizan Belgrade next season.

The report adds that Solskjaer is happy to add the young winger to his squad after Manchester United managed to offload Angel Gomes this summer.

Stevanovic broke a Uefa record when he scored his first goal for Partizan Belgrade in a victory over Welsh side Connah’s Quay at the age of 16 back in August 2019.

The Partizan teenager was introduced from the bench in both of their games against Manchester United in the Europa League last year to catch Solskjaer’s eye.

The teenager has scored nine times in 42 games in all competitions since breaking into the Partizan Belgrade first-team squad back in the 2018-19 season.

The 5ft 9ins winger has been capped by Serbia at Under-19 and Under-21 level but Stevanovic hasn’t made an appearance for the senior team in his fledgling career so far.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of top players in the summer transfer window but the Red Devils have been unable to complete any deals so far.

The Red Devils will take on La Liga side Sevilla for a place in the Europa League final on Sunday night.

