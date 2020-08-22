Sky Sports reporter: Man United interested in signing 22-year-old Brazilian

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have made contact with Gabriel Magalhaes’ representatives about a potential deal to sign the Lille defender this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The 22-year-old central defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal widely believed to have been leading the race for the Brazilian.

Gabriel was a regular fixture in the Lille team last season and he helped the French side to secure a top-four finish in Ligue 1 last term.

However, despite the defender having been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent days, reporter Solhekol has now revealed that Gabriel has been attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.

Solhekol also revealed, though, that it is his belief that Arsenal are still the favourites to get a deal over the line for the defender.

Posting an update on his official Twitter account, Solhekol wrote: “Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been in touch with Gabriel’s representatives today [Thursday].

“Lille centre back available for £22m. Arsenal favourites to sign him. Napoli trying to convince him to join them with last minute offer.”

Manchester United would be able to offer Gabriel Champions League football next season after the Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table this term.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will play in the Europa League next term after their FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea FC at the start of the month.

The Gunners have already completed their first signing of the summer transfer window after having landed Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea FC earlier this month.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are yet to officially announce any new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at the club.

