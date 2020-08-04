Manchester United have started talks with the agents of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes about a summer move, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the Brazilian defender in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking to sign a centre-half to partner Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire for the 2020-21 campaign.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is particularly interested in signing a left-footed centre-half to complement Maguire in central defence.

The report goes on to add that Lille would be willing to sell Magalhaes if the Ligue 1 side receive an offer in the region of £27m for the 22-year-old South American defender.

The story reveals that Manchester United are facing a four-way battle to get a deal over the line considering Everton, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain have all expressed an interest in the Lille defender.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer partnered Maguire with Sweden international Victor Lindelof throughout most of the Premier League season but doubts remain surrounding the former Benfica defender.

Magalhaes has been a regular in the Lille team over the past couple of seasons to earn interest from a host of top European clubs in his services in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Sao Paulo-born defender has made three appearances for the Brazil Under-20 team but the Lille centre-half is still waiting to break into the senior team.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table to secure their participation in next season’s Champions League competition thanks to their 2-0 win against Leicester City on the final day of the season.

The Red Devils will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 on Wednesday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip