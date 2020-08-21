Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United could be ready to offer Sergio Romero to Aston Villa as part of a deal to sign Jack Grealish this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils may be willing to offload the 33-year-old goalkeeper this summer as they bid to try and bring Grealish to Old Trafford.

The same story suggests that the stage is set for a battle between David De Gea and Dean Henderson for the number one spot between the posts at Old Trafford next season, and so Romero could be deemed to be surplus to requirements.

Henderson returned to Carrington after his loan spell at Sheffield United and the young goalkeeper is looking to resolve the uncertainty about his future, according to the report.

According to the story, Aston Villa have discussed the possibility of taking Henderson on loan next season, but Manchester United are more likely to be willing to offer Romero as part of a deal for the £70m-rated Grealish this summer.

Romero has been playing as second fiddle to De Gea at Old Trafford but he was overlooked for the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Europa League and is open to a move in search of regular football, according to the same story.

Grealish has been touted as a possible target for Manchester United this summer after the 24-year-old scored eight goals and made six assists in 36 Premier League games last term to help Aston Villa maintain their top-flight status.

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this summer after they finished in third place in the Premier League table to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season.

The Red Devils missed out on a trophy this term and have not won the Premier League since 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip