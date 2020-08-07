Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves believes that Manchester United should look into a deal to sign Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to put together a squad capable of challenging the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United successfully booked their place in the Champions League for next season after they finished in third place in the Premier League table in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign England international Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as Manchester United look to bolster their attacking options.

Mandzukic, 34, is available on a free transfer this summer after he terminated his contract with Qatari outfit Al-Duhail Sports Club in July.

And former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves believes that Mandzukic would be a superb signing for the Red Devils this summer, especially because he is available on a free transfer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hargreaves said: “Defensively they were one of the better teams in the league, but in terms of goalscoring they were way behind Liverpool and City.

“You can do with a 20-goal scorer but I think I’d take Jadon [Sancho] first and then maybe get Mandzukic on a free.”

Manchester United booked their place in the Europa League quarter-finals on Wednesday night thanks to a 2-1 win over Austrian side LASK at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will take on FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of Europe’s second tier club competition on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip