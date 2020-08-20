Man United urged to sign 27-year-old rather than Jadon Sancho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United should try and sign Harry Kane rather than Jadon Sancho this summer, according to former Liverpool FC midfielder Charlie Adam.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign Borussia Dortmund star Sancho this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

However, despite the speculation in recent weeks, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to conclude a deal to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Now, former Liverpool FC and Stoke City midfielder Adam has stated his belief that Sancho may not even be the right kind of player for the Red Devils this summer, suggesting that Tottenham striker Kane would be a better fit.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Adam said: “I’d rather they went and spent £120m on Harry Kane [than Sancho] and you could have [Anthony] Martial out wide, you have [Mason] Greenwood out wide, you have [Marcus] Rashford out wide and have Harry Kane as your main man.

“The other three can play as a number nine as a back-up as well.”

Sancho has earned a reputation as one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents in recent seasons. The 20-year-old scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances for the German side last season.

The 27-year-old Kane, meanwhile, scored 24 goals and made two assists in 29 Premier League games last term.

