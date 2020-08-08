Man United told to sign 27-year-old striker ahead of Jadon Sancho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United should prioritise signing a striker like Harry Kane rather than signing Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer, according to former Red Devils coach Rene Meulensteen.

The 20-time English champions have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international from the Bundesliga runners up in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign the 20-year-old following Sancho’s impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund last season.

The German giants are thought to be holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £108m after Sancho netted 17 times and made 16 assists in the 2019-20 campaign.

Sancho would add more creativity, pace and width to the Manchester United team if the former Manchester City forward does complete a switch to Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Meulensteen believes that the Red Devils should concentrate on signing a proven striker rather than setting a new club-record transfer fee for Sancho.

“They’re bringing Jadon Sancho in, but more than anything, I would have gone for a more prolific out-and-out striker, somebody like Harry Kane,” Meulensteen told talkSPORT.

“There is so much creativity coming from midfield with [Bruno] Fernandes, [Paul] Pogba, [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial… they can all contribute to goalscoring.

“But [they need] somebody in the middle who’s going to score 25-plus goals. That will close the gap for United.”

Sancho has scored 34 times in 99 games in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund after the England star moved to the German side in an £8m deal from Manchester City in 2017.

The Manchester United target has only won the German Super Cup since his move to Dortmund following Bayern Munich’s continued dominance of the Bundesliga.

Kane scored 18 times in 29 games for Spurs last season in an injury-hit campaign for the England captain under Mauricio Pochettino and then Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs striker has netted 188 times in 287 games in all competitions since Kane broke into the Tottenham first team back in 2013.

Manchester United will taken on Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals on Monday night after a 7-1 aggregate win against LASK in the previous round.

