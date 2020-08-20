Man United receive potential boost in bid to sign 23-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have been boosted in their bid to sign Issa Diop from West Ham United this summer after it emerged that the Hammers could be prepared to cash-in on the defender, according to reports.

Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the east London club are willing to sell Diop this summer as they prepare for the new campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United have long been linked with a move to sign Diop, who has also been touted as a possible target for Chelsea FC in the past.

The article claims that despite the Red Devils having spent big on signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City last summer, they could be willing to land the central defender Diop from West Ham United to further shore up their back-line for next season.

It is claimed in the same story that despite having been reluctant to let the Frenchman leave the club in the past, West Ham United’s stance appears to have changed recently, and they may be prepared to sell him this summer.

According to the article, West Ham United will consider letting the 23-year-old leave this summer if their £45m valuation is met.

Manchester United were first linked with a move to sign Diop last summer but were put off by their £75m valuation of the defender, according to the article.

However, it’s claimed that West Ham United could now be prepared to lower their asking price and offload Diop this summer in order to raise funds for other transfers.

Diop scored three goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League appearances for West Ham United last season to help the Hammers keep their spot in the English top flight.

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League for next season by sealing a third-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

