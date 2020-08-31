Man United hold talks with Aston Villa about Jack Grealish deal – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United have held further talks with Aston Villa about a deal to sign Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report in England.

The Mail report that Manchester United are still working on a potential deal to sign the English midfielder ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer has set his sights on wrapping up a deal for the Aston Villa captain this summer.

According to the same story, Grealish remains the Manchester United manager’s first choice to improve his central midfield options after the 24-year-old’s impressive performances for Aston Villa last term.

The report reveals that Aston Villa are still holding out for £80m for their home grown talent to slow negotiations between the two Premier League clubs.

The Mail claim that Manchester United are also looking at Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as a potential alternative to Grealish.

The media outlet reveal that the Netherlands international asked to be left out of Ajax’s squad for a friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

Manchester United haven’t submitted an official bid for the Ajax midfielder despite having been linked with the Dutch talent previously, according to the report.

Grealish played a key role in Aston Villa’s battle against the drop last term, scoring eight times and making seven assists.

Manchester United haven’t made any new signings in the summer transfer window despite their rivals Liverpool FC, Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Manchester City all strengthening their squad this summer.

