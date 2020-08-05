Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to wait until the end of the summer transfer window to make a bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils are set to concentrate on wrapping up a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to bolster their options on the wing.

The same article states that Manchester United are long-term admirers in the 24-year-old but Grealish isn’t currently a priority target for the Red Devils.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are preparing an offer in the region of £80m for Sancho, which would represent a sizeable portion of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer budget.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have until 10 August to finalise a deal for Sancho before Borussia Dortmund head off on their pre-season training camp.

The Daily Mail claim that Aston Villa aren’t under pressure to sell their homegrown talent despite just avoiding relegation from the Premier League this term.

Grealish played a key role in Aston Villa’s campaign after the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international scored eight times and made six assists in 36 games in the Premier League last term.

The Aston Villa skipper has netted 25 times in 186 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons in the club’s first-team squad.

Grealish dropped down to the Championship with the Birmingham side when Aston Villa were relegated from the Premier League back in 2016.

Manchester United finished in third spot in the Premier League table last season after a 2-0 win over Leicester City on the final day of the season.

The Red Devils will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League on Wednesday night as Solskjaer’s side look to win their first trophy under the Norwegian head coach.

