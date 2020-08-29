Man United could offer three players in exchange for Jack Grealish – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United could offer Aston Villa up to three players in a bid to sign Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are still working on a deal to sign the England international from Aston Villa in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Aston Villa and Manchester United are still in dialogue about a potential deal involving the Birmingham side’s club captain this summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United are set to double their efforts to sign Grealish after the Red Devils were left frustrated in a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions believe that Grealish can add energy and skill to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United squad.

The Mail go on to add that Aston Villa aren’t under pressure to sell Grealish but the Premier League side won’t stand in their skipper’s way if he wants to leave.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United could offer Dean Henderson or Sergio Romero on loan as part of the deal, while the Red Devils could look to offload Diogo Dalot.

Grealish scored eight times and made six assists in 36 games in the Premier League last season to help Aston Villa secure their top-flight status for another campaign.

The England international has netted 25 times in 186 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons at the Birmingham side since making his debut for his boyhood club.

Manchester United haven’t made any new signings this summer so far.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip