Manchester United are prepared to pay £60m up front for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho as the Red Devils edge closer to their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Manchester United are still in discussions with Dortmund – via “intermediaries” – about signing the England international ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Bundesliga runners-up are prepared to accept an offer that would see Manchester United pay an initial £60m before the transfer would ultimately eclipse the £100m mark.

According to the same story, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United aren’t close to working out how the Red Devils would pay the remain £40m or so after the up front sum.

The Independent is reporting that the German side are prepared to sell the 20-year-old this summer as Borussia Dortmund want to have a settled squad before starting their preparations for the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

The article goes on to reveal that Borussia Dortmund want a deal to be sorted out as quickly as possible to avoid a long-running transfer saga this summer.

The article adds that Manchester United are the only suitors interested in Sancho this summer to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a free shot at signing the former Manchester City youth star.

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga last season to help Borussia Dortmund finish in second place in the table behind Bayern Munich.

The England forward moved to the Bundesliga side in an £8m deal from Manchester City in 2017 in search of regular first-team football in Germany.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season and 33 points adrift of champions Liverpool FC.

