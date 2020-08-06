Man United told Jadon Sancho signing would be a ‘bargain’

Andros Townsend explains why he thinks that Jadon Sancho would be a superb signing for Man United this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 7 August 2020, 00:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United would be getting a “bargain” if they sign Jadon Sancho for £110m this summer, according to Andros Townsend.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the England international this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders bolstering his Manchester United squad ahead of next season.

Sancho, 20, is widely regarded to be one of the brightest attacking prospects in European football and he has earned plenty of new admirers following his fine form for Borussia Dortmund in recent campaigns.

The England international scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund this season and has also netted twice in the Champions League.

Manchester United have the lure of Champions League football next season to attract potential signings after Solskjaer led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Now, Crystal Palace star Townsend has explained exactly why he thinks that Sancho would be a superb signing for Manchester United this summer.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Townsend said: “Jadon Sancho is a world-class player, potentially a future a Ballon d’Or winner.

“Paying £110m for a player of his age and his quality, I think he’s more than worth that.

“He’s English, he’s young, I think they’re getting a bargain if they are getting him for that price.

“Obviously he’s going to bring a lot of creativity, he’s a very fast and skilful player, he can play on both wings, he’s two-footed, he’s played oversees so can handle that pressure of leaving his family.

“He’s got it all for someone of such a young age – he’s only 20. ‘Like I said before, he’s a world-class player and at £110m I think Man United are getting a very, very good bargain here.”

Manchester United booked their place in the Europa League quarter-finals thanks to a 2-1 win over LASK at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will return to Europa League action on Monday night next week when they take on FC Copenhagen in their quarter-final showdown clash.

