Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Darren Fletcher has urged Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international in the summer transfer window but Manchester United have struggled to get a deal over the line.

The 20-time English champions have reportedly made contact with Borussia Dortmund about a deal to sign the former Manchester City youth star but the two clubs haven’t been able to agree a fee.

Sancho has been one of Borussia Dortmund’s most consistent players over the past few seasons since his move to the Bundesliga outfit in a £7m deal in 2017.

The 20-year-old scored 17 goals and made 16 assists to help Borussia Dortmund finish in second place behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher believes Sancho “ticks all the boxes”, urging Solskjaer to get a deal over the line for the England international.

“At his young age, to be doing what he’s doing at that level of football is fantastic and there’s no doubt that he has got a bright future in the game,” Fletcher is quoted as saying by Metro.

“It’s clearly a position that Manchester United, I feel, have needed for a number of years now, somebody who naturally wants to play off that right-hand side.

“So, I think that it ticks all the boxes in that respect but – at the same time – these transfers are very, very difficult.

“Large sums of money in these times, there’s a lot of circumstances involved in it.

“It’s not just Jadon Sancho and his representatives, it’s Borussia Dortmund, it’s Manchester United and I’m sure there will be other clubs interested in him as well.

“He’d be a fantastic acquisition for anyone who gets him.”

Sancho has netted 34 times in 99 games in all competitions over the past three seasons since his move to Borussia Dortmund.

The England star has flourished in the German top flight after making a shrewd decision to aide his development.

While Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City have all made signings this summer, Manchester United haven’t completed any deals so far this summer.

Manchester United finished the 2019-20 season in third place in the Premier League table and reached the last four in the League Cup, FA Cup and the Europa League.

