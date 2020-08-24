Man United set to give up on signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho - report

Manchester United are set to concede defeat in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Monday 24 August 2020, 07:00 UK
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United are set to concede defeat in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to shelve plans to sign the England international from the Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are ready to wait another 12 months to sign the former Manchester City man after drawn out negotiations with Borussia Dortmund.

According to the same story, the Bundesliga giants want a transfer fee in the region of £108m for the 20-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window given his prolific form in the German top flight.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could consider an alternative such as Douglas Costa or Kingsley Coman for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Daily Mirror add that the Red Devils believe Borussia Dortmund are being unrealistic with their transfer demands given the current global pandemic and subsequent financial crisis.

The story reveals that Manchester United have reservations about paying Sancho a huge contract worth around £300,000 a week in order to land the England star.

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga last season to help Borussia Dortmund finish in second place in the German top flight last term.

Borussia Dortmund signed Sancho in an £8m deal from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window after the forward moved to Germany in search of first-team football.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season, while the Red Devils suffered defeats in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals.

The 20-time English champions will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

