Reporter: Man United want Jadon Sancho ahead of Lionel Messi

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United are prioritising a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho ahead of want-away FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential swoop to sign FC Barcelona captain Messi after it emerged that the Argentina international wants to leave Camp Nou this summer.

A report in Spain suggested that Manchester United were surprisingly leading the race to sign the FC Barcelona number 10 ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Sancho in a big-money deal from Borussia Dortmund over the past 12 months or so.

The transfer speculation has only intensified over the past few months as Manchester United look to improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Manchester United are thought to be unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of Sancho after the England international netted 17 times and made 16 assists last term.

While Solhekol says Manchester United do have the financial might to sign Messi, the Sky Sports News reporter reckons the Red Devils view Sancho as their top priority in the summer transfer window.

“The next Premier League club: Manchester United,” Solhekol told the Sky Sports News’ The Transfer Show.

“No comment from them as far as any potential move for Lionel Messi is concerned.

“Our information is that they’re number one target remains Jadon Sancho but of course potentially, Manchester United do have the finances to be able to do a deal [for Messi].”

Sancho has scored 30 times in 78 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the Bundesliga outfit.

Manchester United haven’t made any new signings in the summer transfer window so far.

The Red Devils will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip