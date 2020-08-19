Man United urged to consider alternatives to Jadon Sancho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Steve McClaren is not convinced that Manchester United are in need of a player in Jadon Sancho’s position and feels that a striker like Harry Kane would be more suited to the Red Devils.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

However, despite all of the speculation, there appears to have been little progress made by the Red Devils as they look to bring the 20-year-old back to England.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for a return to Champions League football next season following their third-placed finish in the Premier League.

However, former England boss McClaren is not convinced that a winger like Sancho is exactly what Manchester United need this summer, and he feels that they could be better helped by the addition of a striker such as Spurs star Kane.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, McClaren said: “They’re not far away, but they have to spend the money and get the right players.

“I’ve seen Jadon Sancho play a lot for Dortmund and he’s very, very exciting, but he’s a little bit like Martial, Rashford and Greenwood and I wonder, do they really need that?

“He’s not a number nine, and Martial, Rashford and Greenwood aren’t number nines either. You’ve got to get a fox in the box, a goalscorer and number nine and they’ve got to find one quick.

“Yes, Sancho would improve the squad, but to win big games and to win cups, you need a number nine and you need two damn good centre-backs.

“Haaland would have been perfect; a young talented striker, a number nine who can play under pressure – they’re difficult to find.

“Harry Kane, will they get him out of Tottenham? I doubt it very much, but they need someone of that ilk.”

Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League in the semi-finals on Sunday night when they suffered a 2-1 loss to Sevilla.

