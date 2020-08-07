Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Man United’s reported interest in Jadon Sancho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk of Manchester United signing Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in the near future.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international over the past year or so following Sancho’s incredible form for the Bundesliga outfit.

Manchester United are thought to be closing in on a big-money deal to bring the highly-rated 20-year-old to Old Trafford ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Reports in the British media earlier this week suggested that Manchester United were on the cusp of securing their first summer signing despite Borussia Dortmund’s steep demands.

Manchester United were 2-1 winners against Austrian side LASK in the Europa League round of 16 on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Speaking at his post-match media conference, Solskjaer was asked about whether Manchester United were close to completing a club-record deal for Sancho.

But the Red Devils boss refused to shed light on Manchester United’s apparent interest in the Borussia Dortmund forward after reaching the Europa League quarter-finals.

“We’re looking into all transfers differently, I’m not going to speak about individuals that are not our players, so no news, no updates, we’ll update you if something happens,” Solskjaer said.

Sancho scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga this season to earn interest from a host of top European clubs in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The England star has been one of Borussia Dortmund’s most consistent players since his £8m move to the Bundesliga outfit from Manchester City back in 2017.

Manchester United will take on Danish side Copenhagen in the Europa League last eight on Monday in pursuit of their first silverware under Solskjaer since his appointment in December 2018.

The Red Devils won the Europa League in Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge in 2016-17 when Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Dutch side Ajax in Sweden.

