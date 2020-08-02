Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to swiftly conclude negotiations to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report.

ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils boss is worried that Manchester United could find themselves embroiled in a protracted transfer saga over a deal to sign Sancho this summer.

The same article states that Solskjaer doesn’t want a repeat of last summer, when Manchester United struggled to get a deal over the line for their current club captain Harry Maguire.

According to the same story, Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign the England international, having been linked with Sancho over the past 12 months or so.

The report reveals that Manchester United are trying to negotiate down Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of £80m for the former Manchester City winger.

ESPN claim that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is looking to secure Sancho’s signing for a cut-price fee of £50m due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United could risk being drawn into a drawn out transfer saga if the 20-time English champions attempt to haggle over Sancho’s asking price, the reports continues.

The article concludes by revealing that ESPN sources have told the media outlet that Solskjaer and his staff want Sancho’s move to Manchester United to be completed as quickly as possible.

Sancho scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga to help Borussia Dortmund to finish in second place behind Bayern Munich last term.

The 20-year-old has scored 30 times in 78 games in the Bundesliga since his move to the German giants.

The England international moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

